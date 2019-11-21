(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Third District Congresswoman Cindy Axne is joining colleagues on both sides of the aisle in demanding answers following a nationwide shortage of a critical pediatric cancer drug.
Axne -- along with 11 other members of Congress -- have sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar following reports of a low supply of vincristine throughout the country. The drug, which has been around since 1963, is used during chemotherapy to treat pediatric leukemia, lymphoma and brain tumors. Axne says the shortage was announced in October after one manufacturer stopped making the drug and another experienced delays in production.
"Teva made a business decision this year in July to discontinue the product after surveying the market," said Axne. "I'm going to use that phrase 'business decision' meaning they weren't making enough money on it; let's just call it what it is. They've decided that they were going to discontinue the product. Then, Pfizer experienced a delay -- again I'm not sure what that has to do with -- in manufacturing. It was the sole supplier at that point."
Teva announced last week that it would once again resume production of the drug, however, Axne says it will take some time before that shows up in the marketplace.
"We went down to a low supply and we are now running out," said Axne. "We have somebody hopefully jumping back in the market and start producing it, but it may be a day late and a dollar short. Every pediatric cancer doctor would say that vincristine is what's necessary and it's part of the therapy that saves these kids' lives."
The letter asks HHS about its procedures when critical drugs like vincristine are in short supply and how it has communicated with patients and doctors regarding the shortage. Axne says she is hoping to get answers to prevent future shortages of critical drugs.
"I'm a mom and when I heard this was happening I got folks to sign on to my bipartisan letter so we could get answers," said Axne. "We are going to figure out how we can make sure the Department of Health and Human Services ensures children in our country have what they need."
Axne was a recent guest on KMA's "Morning Line" program. You can hear the full interview below.
View a full copy of the letter below.