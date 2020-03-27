(Washington) -- At least one KMAland congressional representative believes President Trump should think twice about relaxing social distancing guidelines.
Throughout the week, the president has expressed the desire to "reopen the country," despite the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. Trump indicated a news conference Tuesday that he would soon decide on whether to lift stay-at-home recommendations.
"We're not going to let the cure be worse than the problem," said Trump. "At the end of the 15-day period, we'll make a decision as to which way we want to go."
Trump has expressed concerns about social distancing's impact on businesses and the nation's economy.
"Ultimately, it's a balancing act," he said. "But, you know, the expression we can do two things at one time. We've got an incredible country--we have to keep it that way. And, that includes not only economics, that includes life and death."
Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne questioned Trump's comments, citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
"We are beginning to see exactly what's happening across this country, with the spike in numbers," said Axne. "We're finally getting some testing here in Iowa. I've been fighting to get more tests. We've got more of those coming up here in central Iowa. I know the governor's been working on getting more testing, as well. So as we start seeing more testing, we're seeing that more people are infected by this."
Axne says her heart went out to the family of the Dubuque County resident who was Iowa's first confirmed coronavirus death.
"We're continuing to spread this disease across this country," she said. "This isn't about opening up our country. We are the strongest country on earth, but people's lives comes first. Our best bet is to prevent it at this point, and that means, as I've mentioned, flattening the curve. The way we do that, folks, by not increasing the number of cases, is to stay home."
While saying she wants to reopen the country, Axne says people need to stay safe in order to make it happen. She adds "in no way, shape, or form" is coronavirus under control in the country. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.