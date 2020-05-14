(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among those heading back to Washington to vote on another coronavirus relief package.
Earlier this week, House Democrats rolled out a $3 trillion relief bill called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or HEROES Act. Among other things, the bill provides assistance to state and local government, tribal governments and U.S. territories, as well as funding for so-called "hazard pay" for essential workers. Axne tells KMA News it's important to support local communities impacted by COVID-19.
"This really is about taking it to the next level," said Axne, "and ensuring that behind the scenes, we are absolutely standing up the loss in revenue for our state and local communities. These are essential workers on our front lines out there right now, you know, making sure we've got money for our teachers, our firefighters, our police officers, but also an additional $75 billion in health care for testing and contact tracing, which is really important."
Another key portion of the package includes $25 billion in support of the U.S. Postal Service, which is expected to run out of money by September unless Congress intervenes. But, Axne says the postal service shouldn't be blamed for its financial woes.
"The postal service is the only government entity that has to pre-fund its health savings for its retirees," she said. "That's why there's no money. It has nothing to do with the fact that the postal service isn't running itself well. It's the only organization that literally has to pay into $75 billion a year to support their future retirements."
The West Des Moines Democrat says keeping the postal service solvent is important to rural residents.
"I've talked to postal workers," said Axne, "I've talked to our letter carriers who go out to our rural areas in our district. They're the front line for a lot of our rural Iowans. They are people who have actually been involved in helping people get the health care that they needed when they went to a home, and saw that somebody was alone, and had become ill or gotten hurt. We need them for our small businesses, to deliver their packages, and deliver their mail in a timely manner."
Axne is also pleased the bill contains assistance for the ethanol industry--something she's been pushing for.
"From what I've seen, it includes direct support for our ethanol industry," she said. "So, I'm thrilled about that, because that's been the real tough part--getting it directly for ethanol in there. Since ethanol is so important to our district, and our state, I wanted those exact words."
Other components include funding for coronavirus testing, contact tracing and isolation measures, assistance to farmers, farmers markets and local food outlets affected by market disruptions, as well as assistance for beginning farmers and ranchers. It would also provide $16.5 million in direct payments to agricultural producers.
Also included: protection for homeowners and renters from evictions and foreclosures, another round of direct payments to Americans, and funding for election security. The bill is expected to be approved in the Democrat-controlled House, but is not expected to be considered in the Republican-controlled Senate.