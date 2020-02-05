(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne found plenty of things she liked and disliked about President Trump's State of the Union speech.
Axne reacted to the president's address on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning. The West Des Moines Democrat lauded the president for calling for action to lower prescription drugs. That's why Axne hopes Trump will support H.R. 3. Approved in the U.S. House last year, the bill establishing several programs and requirements relating to prescription drug costs has languished in the Senate.
"We've got a bill ready to go that the AARP and health care organizations around the country have said is the most impactful prescription drug to save us all thousands of dollars," said Axne. "So, I would like to see that."
Axne says she also supports the president's call for expanded skilled and vocational training, and extending rural broadband services in the country.
"There's a chime that rings everytime I hear somebody talk about rural broadband," she said. "I was thrilled to hear about that, as well as infrastructure--which we desperately need in Iowa, whether it is rural broadband, or bridges, or water and sewer systems. These are great things we should be working on this year, so I'm looking forward to working with him and his administration on these issues."
Axne, however, questions Trump's stated support for maintaining insurance protection for individuals with preexisting conditions--at a time when his administration supports court action to strike down all or part of Obamacare.
"I find it to be disingenuous," said Axne, "since they are trying to strike down the Affordable Care Act. A key provision is covering people with preexisting conditions. Unfortunately, President Trump and his administration is actively working with courts around the country to strike down provisions within it--hopefully to dismantle it--so that they can get rid of it entirely."
The congresswoman adds she's tired of labels and name-calling when it comes to health care initiatives.
"I'll be honest, I'm so sick and tired of folks on both sides calling anybody a name," she said, "whether it's a socialist, or whatever. I hope we can all move away from that, and treat each other civilly, and get that stuff done."
Axne adds Congress and the president need to focus on the issue, and address the high cost of health care. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.