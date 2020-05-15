(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is saying no to the latest coronavirus relief bill proposed in Congress.
In a news release Friday, Axne's office announced that she's rejecting the $3 trillion Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or HEROES Act. More than 1,800 pages long, the bill was designed to assist state and local government, tribal governments and U.S. territories, whose budgets were being sapped by lost revenues due to COVID-19. Earlier this week, Axne told KMA News the bill contained many components she supported.
"I think there's some great pieces in it," said Axne. "There's things that I worked on that are a key part of it, like the Coronavirus Housing Counseling Support Act, and the Protect Rural Renters Act. This is about keeping rural homeowners and renters in their homes, in particular in their rural areas. There's direct support for the ethanol industry--something I've been working on. There's direct support for bringing out the internet to folks."
But in the release, Axne states the HEROES Act includes changes to eligibility for COVID-19 aid that would "allow lobbying groups to claim taxpayer dollars." She also claims it includes changes to the tax code that would provide benefits largely to high-income earners--something Axne rejected last year. Calling the bill "bloated," the West Des Moines Democrat expressed concerns about extras included in the measure.
"I want to ensure that we're focused on the problems we're seeing in our communities," said Axne, "and not just adding provisions for every special interest that asks for their wish list. I think that's the concern that the Senate has, and folks on the other side of the aisle have. That kind of spending doesn't belong in this bill. This bill should be focused on those who are in need, and making sure that we address the public health emergency that we have. So, I'm going to be focused on making sure it's that, and that it doesn't add other elements."
Axne also expressed concerns over increasing the national debt.
"Our debt is out of control in this country," she said. "We've got to make sure that we come out of this pandemic on the right side, that we keep money in people's pockets, that we put food on the table for folks, that we keep roofs over their heads. But, we also have to make sure that we're not putting in pieces that increase our debt for our kids' futures, if it's not relative to this issue."
Even if the bill passes the Democrat-controlled U.S. House, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell indicated the bill wouldn't be considered on his side of Congress. President Trump also expressed his opposition to the bill.