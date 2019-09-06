(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says President Trump overstepped his boundaries in shifting money for military construction projects for construction of a wall across the U.S. southern border.
Earlier this week, the Pentagon announced the transfer of $3.6 billion previously allocated to 127 projects to build 175 miles of border wall. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Axne accused the Trump Administration of circumventing congressional authority by reallocating military spending.
"The president is absolutely stepping over the line once again when it comes to the power of the purse," said Axne. "That is Congress' responsibility. That is why there's checks and balances, and that's why our founding fathers knew to set up a structure to make sure we protect the three different areas of government.
"Once again, we're seeing a president usurp the powers of the Senate and the House in determining how that money should be appropriated. So, that's just wrong," she added.
The West Des Moines Democrat says Trump has no authority to "pickpocket" money that Congress has already set aside.
"I want everybody to take a step back every once in a while and realize that we cannot have--no matter what president sits in office--anybody who believes they have greater power than Congress," the congresswoman said. "It's a structure set in such a way to prevent ultimate power, and make sure that we are looking at the best interests of this country in funding of services."
Axne says Congress has already allocated money for construction of barriers along the border with Mexico as part of a border security package approved earlier this year.
"We've put money towards physical barriers on the border within a package that we passed earlier this year," said Axne. "That did get passed out of the Senate. We increased funding for border patrol. We increased funding for drones, ports of authority where the drugs and human trafficking are occurring. So, we have addressed these issues-billions of dollars have gone to border security. To divert that, and to put our military in harm's way, and to put our national security in harm's way in a larger focus is not the way to go."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.