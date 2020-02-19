(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne and some colleagues are addressing a glitch in a new law granting parental leave to government employees.
Axne, along with fellow congressional representatives Don Bacon of Nebraska, Sean Casten of Illinois and Peter King of New York have sent a letter to federal agencies, requesting an early start to provisions under the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020. Signed by President Trump, the bipartisan bill included paid parental leave for federal employees. However, the provisions' implementation date is October, 2020. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne says she's talked to constituents facing hardships because the fall starting date doesn't cover their situation.
"I've heard from folks in our own district like Jason, whose wife works as a pharmacist with the V-A," said Axne. "She's pregnant with twins--they're expecting in July. But, this paid parental leave won't go into effect until October. Without it, she's going to have to quit her job."
The West Des Moines Democrat cites another example of a National Guard soldier's family.
"I've talked to another married couple who's here," she said. "They both serve in the National Guard--they're in the cyber security field. I actually visited the National Guard yesterday, and learned more about this cyber security they're working on. We need them to be doing what they're doing. They're expecting this year, but without parental leave, one of them will have to leave the guard. So, they're going to have to choose whether they have a family, or serve our country."
Sent to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the National Guard and the USDA among other agencies, Axne says the letter calls for granting leave or assistance to federal employees falling between January and September of this year.
"We know we can do better by new parents who are serving in these demanding fields," said Axne. "We're going to ask these agencies to help find a way for these parents who are going to be having children, and need that paid parental leave between now and October, to step up and find a way where we get them that leave. We want to make sure we defend our country, but also do right by new parents who are helping us with that."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.