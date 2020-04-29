(Des Moines) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne joins members of the U.S. House in staying at home next week.
In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Axne voiced her support for the decision by leaders in the Democrat-controlled House not to return to Washington following the congressional recess due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. Axne says House leadership made its decision based on recommendations from health officials.
"So the speaker, and the leader, and our minority ranking leader spoke with the doctor for the House," said Axne. "Under his advice, and the advice of the CDC as well as Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, which they took under consideration, they decided it was not the appropriate decision to make to send us back to Washington to put people in harm's way, and to bring possibly back to our districts sickness to our homes, to our constituents."
Axne says the decision to stay away was made not only to protect congressional members, but also staff members and constituents.
"Many of us come in from places just like ours," she said, "where right now, Iowa has three of the fastest-growing outbreaks in the country--Des Moines, Waterloo and Sioux City. We don't need to be transferring coronavirus to anybody in Congress, who could take it back to any one of our states. And, we certainly don't to be bringing any disease back here to the state."
At the same time, COVID-19 is still raging in the D.C. area, as well as surrounding states such as Maryland and Virginia. The West Des Moines Democrat says House members can still conduct business under alternative measures.
"We're working on a lot of alternative ways to get our committee work done," said Axne. "We're also looking at different ways to vote, like via proxy or remote, and we're going to continue looking at all those. But in the meantime, I can tell you that in the meantime, we're doing the work we need to do to make sure our districts are getting the support they need to correct the coronavirus."
Axne also questions the wisdom of leaders in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate in returning to the nation's capital next week. She adds that coronavirus affected members of Congress. You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.