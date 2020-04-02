(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says swift action must be taken to help sailors aboard a U.S. aircraft carrier stricken with coronavirus.
ABC News reports approximately 1,000 sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt were evacuated Wednesday. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Moldy added the number is expected to increase to 2,700 in the coming days. The actions come as the number of sailors testing positive for the novel coronavirus increased to 93 as of Wednesday. That number was expected to climb.
Moldy's announcement followed a letter from the Roosevelt's captain, asking that most of his ship's crew be taken off the carrier to stem the spread of the virus to the nearly 5,000 sailors on the Roosevelt. The letter caused a firestorm upon publication in the San Francisco Chronicle, and other media outlets. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program earlier this week, Axne says swift action was needed in order to help the sailors aboard the Roosevelt.
"I think we obviously need to get those folks the services that they need," said Axne. "We actually have a representative from Guam--he sits with me on Financial Services. It's not a place where they're ready to address this big of an issue, coming on shore there. We need to make sure they can get to a location where we can safely get them off the shift, get the rest of the folks tested, and ensure that they've got the services that we need."
Axne says similar incidents aboard cruise ships demonstrates how fast COVID-19 spreads.
"This spreads very rapidly when people are confined to a small area," she said. "I think we'd be best off to find an opportunity to get them on shore in a safety capacity, where they're not infecting anyone else, keeping them quarantined, while everybody gets tested, and that they work on getting those folks who have contracted the disease healthy and alive."
Navy officials say more than 1,200 sailors having been tested for the coronavirus. So far, 593 tests have come back negative while the remainder are still being processed.