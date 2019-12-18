(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne calls the impeachment vote against President Trump "a solemn day in America."
On Tuesday, Axne announced her support for articles of impeachment against the president in connection with the Ukrainian scandal. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, The West Des Moines Democrat says she came to Congress to help working-class Iowans to get better paying jobs, better health care, and to hold government more accountable. At the time, Axne says she took an oath to uphold the Constitution.
"After taking the time to review evidence presented by House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees," said Axne, "it's clear that the president did do two things: abuse his power by holding back nearly $400 million in taxpayer money for his own personal political gain to try and smear a political rival, and then obstructed Congress by ordering his administration to refuse to testify, or provide subpoenaed documents."
Saying no one is above the law, Axne says the president shouldn't be allowed to use taxpayer dollars congressionally authorized to a foreign country for his own use.
"That money was supposed to fend off Russian invasion into their country," she said. "That was authorized by Congress. We have the power of the purse. If the president believes he use his authority to literally override congressional decisions, that's first and foremost wrong. That is an abuse of power, and then secondly, really to do something for his own personal, political gain."
Axne also rejects comments from defenders that the president did nothing wrong, and that Trump shouldn't be impeached because of a strong economy.
"That has nothing to do with ensuring that we uphold the most important document that protects our republic in this country--that is the Constitution," said Axne. "Our economy could be doing really well. We could have great schools, all these things. But, we cannot have abuse at the highest levels."
Axne faces a tough reelection campaign in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, which heavily supported Trump in the 2016 presidential elections. Still, the congresswoman believes the law must be upheld.
"There's many things I will do, and I will take a hit, and sometimes vote against my own party," she said. "But, I will not ever, ever allow anyone in this country to basically desecrate our Constitution, abuse their powers in office, at the expense of our national security, at the expense of our elections, at the expense of the people of this country, at the expense at the structure of our government. That's one thing I cannot do."
You can hear the full interview with Cindy Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.