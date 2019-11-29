(Washington, D.C.) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says a free trade agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada could be finalized by the end of the year.
Delegations from all three countries agreed to the USMCA last October, which will replace the current North American Free Trade Agreement if approved by all three countries. Responding to criticisms that she would not vote for the USMCA, Axne says there has been no bigger fighter for the agreement.
"Speaker Pelosi had me specifically attend an event with AFL-CIO President (Richard) Trumka to speak with him about the impact on USMCA for states like Iowa," said Axne. "I'm trying very hard to make sure we get the last pieces that labor wants to see done put in place, because I've been good with this where it stood from agriculture for a long time."
Since the House received the agreement this summer, negotiations have been underway to overcome hurdles with pharmaceutical regulations and labor standards. Axne says the final hurdle deals with some labor standards that should be cleared up soon.
"If we don't we are going to see goods produced without meeting regulatory expectations," said Axne. "That means Mexico will continue to undercut our pricing, we will continue to outsource more jobs to Mexico, we'll lose work to them and it means our workers here won't be able to be paid as much or we won't be able to sell our goods at as high a price."
While farmers in Iowa and the Midwest continue to push for USMCA passage, Axne says the votes won't be there for the bill if the final stumbling blocks aren't handled.
"I've been nothing but vocal about this non-stop, from writing letters to meeting with the ambassador from Mexico to meeting with the AFL-CIO president," said Axne. "The speaker knows how important it is for Iowa. I've sat down with her individually, as well as Chairman (Richard) Neal who is in charge of the negotiations from the House perspective. It's moving in the right direction and we will get it right. But that's the key, let's get this right so that it's a really good bill for everybody. That includes labor. We want labor to look good. That helps our entire country and it helps our agriculture community as well."
Axne is holding out hope that the agreement will come to a vote before the end of the year. If it doesn't, she says she is hoping for the extension of tax credits to help ease the burden on farmers until the agreement is in place.
"We're somewhere around the five yard-line to get this thing done," said Axne. "As I expressed to all those who are involved, don't overlook good for great. We've got to make sure that we pass this bill. Everybody is going to have to concede a little bit -- that's what a negotiation is -- so let's just do this as well as we can, as quickly as we can."
Axne made her comments on a recent edition of KMA's Morning Line program. You can hear her full interview below.