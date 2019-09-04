(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says work is being done to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement in the U.S. House.
Lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled House have yet to ratify the agreement pushed by the Trump Administration, and signed by leaders of all three countries back in November. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Axne rejected comments from Trump and other Republican leaders are stalling the deal, which replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement.
"Let me point out that this is not a deal that's stalled in the U.S., and never has been," said Axne. "The actual working document got to the work group at the beginning of July. So, for this past year, I believe this administration has been saying we've been stalling the voice, which is not the case. And, I want everybody to understand that."
Saying the agreement "is in a good place," Axne says representatives of both parties are working together on a finalized agreement.
"Both Republican and Democrat sides are working together very well on this," she said. "I have told folks in the past I am happy with where we're at from a agriculture perspective, as well as from a manufacturing perspective in the agreement language."
The West Des Moines Democrat says two pending issues must be addressed. One involves price negotiations on biologic pharmaceuticals--drugs that come with big pricetags for Americans.
"Drugs that go for diabetes, for example," said Axne. "Drugs like HUMRIA. Right now, the way that this is written into the current agreement, it wouldn't allow us to negotiate those drugs for American families for decades. That's what keeps our drug prices high. So, we're working on that."
Axne says the second issue involves assuring Mexico follows regulations regarding environmental and fair labor standards.
"They (Mexico) have to pay good rates there," she said, "so that they can't undercut our pricing, and that they can't undervalue our workers here, because if that happens, more jobs get outsourced. So, this is about protecting jobs in the United States. It's about making sure we hold our trading partners to the same accountability when it comes to regulations, because that was the issue with NAFTA before, was that we did not have good regulatory oversight, and when you don't, countries will fall back on behaviors that create and fair and level playing field, and countries will be able to undercut us."
Additionally, Axne says she plans to meet with Pelosi regarding USMCA and other trade issues. You can hear the full interview with Axne on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.