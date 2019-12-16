(Red Oak) -- Christmastime in KMAland wouldn't be the same without Jack Baird's traditional Christmas lights display.
For more than four decades, the elaborate display of illuminated buildings and animated characters at Baird's residence at 1233 E Avenue northwest of Red Oak has been a major holiday attraction for residents all over the region. Though the lights were officially switched on for the first time this season Saturday night, Baird tells KMA News some spectators received a sneak-peek of sorts the evening before.
"We turned them on the other night for a test run," said Baird. "That was Friday night. We finally had to turn them off because we were drawing cars from the holiday up north. We weren't running the display for show that night. We were trying to get them to work a little better. So, we shut 'em down after a while. So, then we tried to repair most of the things Saturday that we found, or made a mistake on, or some such a thing."
Each year, Baird adds a new attraction to the display.
"We have added a big arch off to the north," he said. "It's real bright colors--it really shows up when you come from the north. We always add a lot of small items--I couldn't begin to tell you the little things we added this year. We're still adding them every day."
In fact, Baird hopes to add at least one more item to this year's assembly. More than two months of work goes into setting up the lights and display pieces. And, without his family, Baird says the display wouldn't be possible.
"People drive by, I know they see a lot," said Baird. "But, they don't realize the amount of work that goes into this. On the little teeter-totter on the Eskimo scene, I spent a whole half a day putting a new motor system into it, then wiring it all back, and getting the timers and everything wired back to where it's supposed to be."
Residents flock to the display each year--and not everyone comes by car.
"We've had helicopters land with people on it that wanted to talk to us," said Baird. "We've had a lot of airplanes go over low, and make numerous trips around them to look at them. We've had some buses go by. We really enjoy doing it, but it is a lot of work--we admit that."
But, Baird says the public's response over the years has made the painstaking assembly effort well worth. He says people who brought their children to the display years ago are now returning with grandchildren.
"I'm glad that people like to see them," he said. "We do them to make people happy. It seems like we have a lot of unhappiness in this world anymore. We think these lights are something people can enjoy. They don't have to donate if they don't want to. They can just drive by and enjoy them."
Free will donations help defray the display's costs. Baird's Christmas lights can be viewed beginning at dusk each night until 10 p.m. through January 1st. He asks that residents stay in their vehicles when viewing the display, as people leaving their cars to take pictures run the risk of tripping over the multitude of wires and chords attached to the lights.