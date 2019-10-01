(Clarinda) -- Band students across KMAland are counting down to a major event.
Thousand of students participate Saturday in the 64th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree. Katy Ridge, elementary music instructor at Garfield Elementary School, chairs the jamboree's committee. Ridge says middle school and high school marching bands from three states descend upon Clarinda for the traditional fall competition.
"This year, we have 54 middle school and high school bands from Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska," said Ridge, "which is more than 2,500 students who plan to take part in our festival this year, so we're very excited about it."
Competition takes place on two levels--the parade competition around Clarinda's recently-renovated downtown square, followed by the field event.
"The parade starts at 9 a.m. around the downtown square," she said. "This year, we have the Iowa Western Community College Marching Band. They'll be performing for us, as well as the middle school and high school bands. That usually runs until 11:30. Then, the field activities at the high school start at 12:45 p.m. at the football stadium"
Ridge says the bands compete in different classes, based on size.
"We have our 1-A bands, and 1-A middle school bands probably tend to be our smaller bands," said Ridge. "But, we also have between the 1-A bands and the 4-A bands, which are really fun to watch. They're big, and they've all kinds of special effect, and costumes, and all sorts of fun things."
Northwest Missouri State's Bearcat Marching Band kicks off the afternoon activities prior to the parade competition awards presentation, followed by Clarinda High School's Marching Band in an exhibition performance. Katy Ridge made her comments in a recent edition of KMA's "Dean and Friends" program.