(Clarinda) -- With thousands of spectators pouring into Clarinda Saturday, the city's population will increase significantly for a few hours.
And, Clarinda Police Chief Keith Brothers says the 64th Annual Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree means extra street closures, parking restrictions, and safety precautions for motorists. Activities begin with the parade portion of the competition in the downtown square at 9 a.m. Brothers tells KMA News the following street closures take place from 7:30 a.m. until noon for the parade event: the 100 through 800 block of West Main Street, the 100 block of East Main Street, the 100 block of North 15th Street, the 100 block of East Washington Street, the 100 block through 300 block of West Washington Street, and 24th Street--or Cardinal Drive--from Garfield to State Streets (school bus parking).
Vehicles not removed from the parade route by 7:30 Saturday morning will be towed at the vehicle owner's expense. Activities continue with the field competition at 12:45 p.m. at Cardinal Field. Brothers says recent precipitation will cause parking headaches at Clarinda High School.
"There are parking lots that are normally used at Clarinda High School to park buses and spectator parking," he said. "They're not going to be able to utilize those parking lots, because they're far too wet to park vehicles on. So, there will be a lot of additional on-street parking."
And, the chief says that means additional vehicles and people in the streets.
"People are going to notice that we're going to have a lot of buses parked up and down our streets," said Brothers, "and a lot of spectators. So, it's really going to be important for people to slow down, reduce their speed, watch for pedestrians coming in and out of those parked vehicles. We're going to have a lot of youth in our community. So, all those things added together, it's just really important to be, oh, extra vigilant and slow down a little bit."
Results of the parade and field competition judging will be posted on our website, kmaland.com, late Saturday evening.