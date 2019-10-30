(Council Bluffs) -- A Hastings, Nebraska man is in custody following a bank robbery and burglary in Council Bluffs late Wednesday morning.
Council Bluffs Police say 40-year-old Brandon Bird was arrested for 2nd degree robbery, 1st degree burglary, 1st degree theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. Officers were sent to U.S. Bank at 350 34th Avenue in Council Bluffs shortly before 10:50 a.m. following a robbery at that location. Bank employees provided a description of a suspect and his vehicle. As officers arrived at the scene, a call indicated a subject and vehicle matching the descriptions were located in the 5100 block of Gifford Road in Council Bluffs. The suspect allegedly attempted to break into a garage at that residence, and steal a vehicle parked there.
Officers arriving at the location observed the vehicle leaving the area, and used stop sticks--causing its tires to go flat. Bird later lost control of his vehicle, and exited the road into a ditch, where he was taken into custody.
Council Bluffs Police and the FBI are investigating all crimes that took place during the incident. Bird is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.