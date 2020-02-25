(Villisca) -- A fire in rural Villisca gutted a barn and killed a small number of livestock Tuesday morning.
According to a press release from the Villisca Fire Department, emergency crews were dispatched to Gale Fisher's property at 2778 265th Street around 6:32 a.m. for a barn fire in progress. Upon arrival, a large barn was found to be fully engulfed in flames and mutual aid was summoned from the Stanton and Grant Fire Departments for tanker support.
The release states the owners were unable to get a small number of livestock out of the barn and the animals perished in the fire. The barn is a total loss, however, fire crews were able to keep the fire contained to only the barn area as a second barn and a house were located close by.
Neither the property owners or firefighters were injured. It's believed that an alternative heat source for the livestock may have started the fire. All fire ground operations were terminated at 9:53 a.m. Mutual aid was received from the following agencies: Villisca Rescue, Grant Fire Department, Stanton Fire Department, Red Oak Fire Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's office, and Montgomery County EMA.
The Villisca Fire Department also thanked the Fisher family for their assistance at the scene.