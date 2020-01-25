(Florham Park, NJ) -- The Monarch Challenge is a research-driven initiative from BASF helping producers to protect monarch butterfly habitats.
BASF also demonstrates what it’s doing at its own sites around the U.S. to improve monarch populations. The goal was to have 1,000 farmers sign up for the Monarch Challenge in 2019. The actual results more than doubled that at almost 2,500 participants.
Chip Schilling is Sustainability Strategy Manger for BASF. He talks about the importance of planting milkweed for monarch butterflies.
"It's one of those really iconic species -- the Monarch -- that people know and love all throughout the United States, but what they don't realize is that milkweed is the only species of plant that the Monarch will eat as it's in its larval stage or in that caterpillar stage," said Schilling. "So, it's really critical that we think about conserving the milkweed that we have on agricultural and non-agricultural land too to provide that food source."
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is set to determine whether the monarch butterfly warrants Endangered Species Act protection by December of 2020. Between now and then, Schilling says BASF will be helping to reestablish more lost milkweed habitats through the Monarch Challenge.
"It's something that from an agriculture perspective, it's within the realm of what can be done for the Monarch," said Schilling. "How can we reestablish not only milkweed, but other native flowering sources for the adult Monarch to eat? How can that overall fit into a farm's agriculture, biodiversity and sustainability plan."
Pollinators are vital for U.S. agriculture, according to Schilling, who says the effort helps growers understand the importance of protecting habitat for pollinators.
"They are critical to productive agriculture, so it's one of the projects in an area where we saw really a need of getting out there and talking about what can be done on an agricultural landscape from that perspective," said Schilling. "We are trying to change misconceptions about milkweed and the concern growers might have about the spread into fields. It's really been a great opportunity to get out there and talk to our customers, talk to the broader agricultural community and provide some information."
More information is available online at www.MonarchChallenge.com.
"We give away a plant every spring, so just sometime in mid-May we start giving away plants," said Schilling. "Sign-up should open up now. Visit Monarchchallenge.com and there's another great resource that's Monarch Milkweed Habitat if you want to know what milkweed species are native in your state or what are the types of plants that flower in spring, summer and fall. You can visit Monarch Milkweed Habitat and click on your state to learn some more information."
Again, check out MonarchChallange.com to learn more about how you can help protect Monarchs and their habitat.