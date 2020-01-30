(Omaha) -- Officials with the Better Business Bureau are warning of perpetrators taking advantage of a recent tragedy to wreak havoc on people's computers.
The entire sportsworld--and a good portion of the world, in general--was stunned by Sunday's helicopter accident near Calabasas, California that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others. Jim Hegarty is president and CEO of the BBB's Nebraska/Southwest Iowa region. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Thursday morning, Hegarty says people should be wary of so-called "clickbate" scams using Bryant's death as a lure. Hegarty says such scams are not uncommon following tragic incidents.
"Historically, when we've seen tragedies like this," said Hegarty, "whether it be a death of a famous personality like Kobe, or a national tragedy--it could be an earthquake, it could be a flood, it could be a hurricane--we've seen the scammers leverage these as opportunities to get into the American pocketbook, or get into people's computers and systems. When we've seen these kinds of things before, we warn about clickbate."
Hegarty says people should watch for certain words triggering a dangerous scam.
"This might be an email you might receive," he said. "It could be a post that you receive on Facebook, a popup while you're on the internet with some sort of sensational headline about updated news, or breaking news related to, in this circumstance, Kobe's death. Those are all designed as bate to get people to click onto, essentially, malicious malware that gets into people's systems, and causes all kinds of problems."
Hegarty says reports indicate such scams have spread across the country since Bryant's death last weekend.
"They should anticipate that this kind of thing should be happening," he said. "That there will be malware, there will be spearfishing. It's designed to get people to click on sensational headlines during this period of time when people are still connected to this tragic accident.
"Just avoid that. If you want news about Kobe, get on-line and take the initiative to get the news yourself," Hegarty added.
He also warns of another scam related to the accident--unscrupulous individuals selling counterfeit memorial memorabilia.
"Obviously, people will begin to think about the importance of memorabilia--the value of that connected to Kobe, now that he's gone," said Hegarty. "So, there will be a lot of fake stuff out there. It's really important for people to be super-cautious if they're buying memorabilia. And, if they're buying memorabilia for the purposes of thinking that ultimately, it will be valuable, they need to be sure about who the seller is."
More information about possible clickbate scams is available from the Better Business Bureau's website, bbborg.