(Red Oak) -- The Southwest Iowa area chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc. will be hosting a bed building day in Red Oak on February 8th.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Inc. is a national organization whose mission statement is: "No kid sleeps on the floor in our town." The local southwest Iowa chapter -- which serves Fremont, Mills, Page, and Montgomery counties -- has built and delivered over 120 beds to area children who were otherwise sleeping in unfavorable situations. Each delivery includes a twin bed -- single or bunked -- with a new mattress and a new complete bedding set.
The bed building event on February 8th will be held at the Red Oak Mini Barns location along Highway 48 south of Red Oak from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Adults, families, co-workers, neighborhoods, community groups, churches, organizations and businesses are all invited to participate in the build day.
Jake Johnson, President of the Page County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, will join KMA's "Morning Routine" show Friday morning at 8:45 to further discuss the event. Listen to Johnson's interview on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1, or online at kmaland.com.