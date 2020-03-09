(Council Bluffs) -- A Bedford man who owns and operates a business that provides guided deer hunts was recently sentenced to probation in a federal case.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum, 46-year-old Aaron M. Volkmar was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger for a felony Lacey Act Violation. The court imposed a sentence of two years probation and a $5,000 fine. Volkmar was also ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution and a $100 special assessment to the Crime Victims' Fund.
Volkmar is the owner and operator of Tails of the Hunt LLC, which provides guided hunts in southwest Iowa, Missouri, and Oklahoma. In December 2013, Volkmar provided a guided deer hunt to undercover agents. Court records show he violated Iowa state law by illegally tagging a deer and assisting with transportation of the deer across state lines.
The matter was investigated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Iowa DNR. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.