(Creston) -- The Bedford speech team had a successful day at District Large Group Speech Contest held at Creston on Saturday, earning five I ratings and two II ratings.
Performances earning a I rating and their students were:
Readers Theatre: Zayne Purdy, Selena Valenzuela, Kaci Foote, Natalie Carlson, Riley Hunziker, Dustin Foote, and Amanda Ogle.
Ensemble Acting: Crimson Ruttenberg and Levi Kettle
Group Improvisation: Brennan Sefrit, Bradley Johnson, Stephen Burn, and Macie Sefrit.
Group Improvisation: Emma Nyquist, Zayne Purdy, Riley Hunziker, and Kendra Tracy.
Short Film: Written, directed, and edited by Sam Bredensteiner, and also including Kyle Rowan, Brennan Sefrit, Bradley Johnson, Ashley Rankin, Kendra Tracy, Stephen Burn, Vivian Tracy, Owen Lucas, Levi Kettle, Brett Swaney, Macie Sefrit, Jackson Copeland, and Erica Sayler.
Performances earning a II rating and their students were:
Ensemble Acting: Emma Nyquist and Gracie Poppa.
Group Improvisation: Kyle Rowan, Sam Bredensteiner, and Randy Howard.
“The weather this winter has not helped us get a lot of practices in,” explained Bedford speech coach Mr. Carl Rankin, “but I was very pleased at how well all of the students put on their best performances.” Bedford drama director Mrs. Dee Rankin Also serves as assistant speech coach.