(Waukee) -- The Bedford speech team had a successful day at State Large Group Speech Contest held at Waukee High School on Saturday, earning three I ratings and two II ratings.
Performances earning a I rating and their students were:
Readers Theatre (receiving all Is): Zayne Purdy, Selena Valenzuela, Kaci Foote, Natalie Carlson, Riley Hunziker, Dustin Foote, and Amanda Ogle.
Short Film (receiving all Is): Written, directed, and edited by Sam Bredensteiner, and also including Kyle Rowan, Brennan Sefrit, Bradley Johnson, Ashley Rankin, Kendra Tracy, Stephen Burn, Vivian Tracy, Owen Lucas, Levi Kettle, Brett Swaney, Macie Sefrit, Jackson Copeland, and Erica Sayler.
Group Improvisation (receiving a low I): Brennan Sefrit, Bradley Johnson, Stephen Burn, and Macie Sefrit.
Performances earning a II rating and their students were:
Ensemble Acting (receiving a high II): Crimson Ruttenberg and Levi Kettle.
Group Improvisation (receiving a high II): Emma Nyquist, Zayne Purdy, Riley Hunziker, and Kendra Tracy.