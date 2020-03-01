Bedford High School

(Bedford) -- Some Bedford High speech students are moving onto state individual speech competition next month.

Nineteen I ratings and four II ratings were posted by Bedford's contingent at the District Individual Speech Competition in Mount Ayr Saturday. Those earning a I rating will compete at the State Individual Speech Contest at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln March 14th.

Students earning a I rating and advancing to state were:

Kyle Rowan: Reviewing and Storytelling

Levi Kettle: Reviewing and Spontaneous Speaking

Riley Hunziker: Original Oratory and Literary Program

Erica Sayler: Storytelling and Literary Program

Amanda Ogle: Poetry and Literary Program

Kendra Tracy: Prose and Poetry

Bradley Johnson: Improvisation

Stephen Burn: Prose

Oliwia Kaczynska: Expository Address

Cailyn Akers: Acting

Ashley Rankin: Prose

Randy Howard: Prose

Dustin Foote: Poetry

Students receiving a II rating were:

Bradley Johnson: Radio News Announcing

Cailyn Akers: Solo Musical Theatre

Emma Nyquist: Acting

Oliwia Kaczynska: Solo Musical Theatre