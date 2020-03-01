(Bedford) -- Some Bedford High speech students are moving onto state individual speech competition next month.
Nineteen I ratings and four II ratings were posted by Bedford's contingent at the District Individual Speech Competition in Mount Ayr Saturday. Those earning a I rating will compete at the State Individual Speech Contest at Council Bluffs Abe Lincoln March 14th.
Students earning a I rating and advancing to state were:
Kyle Rowan: Reviewing and Storytelling
Levi Kettle: Reviewing and Spontaneous Speaking
Riley Hunziker: Original Oratory and Literary Program
Erica Sayler: Storytelling and Literary Program
Amanda Ogle: Poetry and Literary Program
Kendra Tracy: Prose and Poetry
Bradley Johnson: Improvisation
Stephen Burn: Prose
Oliwia Kaczynska: Expository Address
Cailyn Akers: Acting
Ashley Rankin: Prose
Randy Howard: Prose
Dustin Foote: Poetry
Students receiving a II rating were:
Bradley Johnson: Radio News Announcing
Cailyn Akers: Solo Musical Theatre
Emma Nyquist: Acting
Oliwia Kaczynska: Solo Musical Theatre