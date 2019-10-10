(Denver) -- Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bennet wants more affordable housing available to Americans.
The U.S. senator from Colorado Thursday unveiled a plan he addresses both access and affordability, with a focus on inclusivity. Bennet tells KMA News the housing shortage is a crisis in this country--especially in rural areas.
"The problem is, we've got about seven million too few affordable housing units in America," said Bennet. "A lot of that is in rural areas, where there just hasn't been a lot of housing built in a long time, or where the housing has become really old and dilapidated, and people need help to try and rehabilitate it. So, that's the problem that we're trying to solve."
As part of the solution, Bennet calls for reactivating USDA programs allowing first-time homebuyers to pay mortgages.
"You know, there are a lot of people who can't get the money together to pay mortgages," he said, "but can pay rent, But, they're not building equity to their homes--especially young homebuyers. We're creating more public-private partnerships around the country to be able to build more housing, and incentivize people to think about creating denser housing, to allow people to live closer to transportation, and closer to their jobs."
Bennet proposes building more affordable housing near good jobs, by building, preserving and refurbishing nearly four million units. He also wants to reform federal housing tax incentives that he says disproportionately favor the wealthy.
"While we've been committed in this country to trying to do something to help people with housing vouchers," said the senator, "only a quarter of the people eligible for those vouchers actually get them. So, we propose changing the way we focus on subsidies in housing, to kind of move them from the wealthier people in the country, to the people that are working, and really need them more."
Bennet is among those candidates not included among the top 12 invited to participate in the next Democratic presidential debate on CNN October 15th.