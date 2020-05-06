(Clarinda) -- Clarinda's school superintendent says budget considerations led to the decision to eliminate one of the district's administrators.
Meeting in special session Tuesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board approved a resolution not to renew the contract of Middle School Principal Paul Henely for next school year. Clarinda School Superintendent Chris Bergman tells KMA News the decision came following conversations throughout the school year on how best to serve students.
"We had to take an overall look at things like schedules, and budgets, and get all the factors that go into providing the best services for students," said Bergman. "As we did that, we have also walked through our budget, and just how that impacts what we're able to do for kids. We've looked at the fact that we need three new teachers, for sure--maybe more--to serve some of the credit-bearing classes that are incoming 9th graders will need next year."
Bergman also cites the hiring of new instructors in areas related to new Career Technical Education, or CTE-related programs.
"We're very excited about building a very strong agricultural base," she said, "as well as construction. We have some amazing people that are going to lead us into that. They are already doing a great job, but with a larger team, we can reach out into areas of technology, business and entrepreneurship--those kinds of things--that are really important to our students right now."
While saying the decision to eliminate a position was difficult, Bergman says it was one that carried the least impact on students.
"Anytime that you're considering someone's livelihood," said the superintendent, "and certainly, Mr. Henely served with a heart for students, and teachers, this was a really difficult decision."
Bergman says no decision has been made on redistributing Henely's duties among the district's remaining administrators.
"We have looked at our administrators in terms of strengths," he said. "We really prefer people operating in their area of strength as much as they are able to. That makes for productive and happy people, which of course, translates to the employees they serve, as well as students. So, we will be doing the same process with the administrators who will be on staff with us next year."
Former Clarinda School Superintendent Deron Stender questioned the board's decision during Tuesday's special meeting. Among other things, Stender--who is now Creston's school superintendent, but still lives in Clarinda--questioned whether the board is “doing its due diligence to preserve the longstanding fiscal responsibility, oversight and management of taxpayer resources."