(Clarinda) -- A historic look at some of the famous people with Clarinda roots will be the main topic during this weekend's First Sunday Program at the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum.
"The Forgotten Famous People of Clarinda" is the title of Trish Bergren's presentation this Sunday. She's the curator of the Nodaway Valley Historical Museum. From famous authors, to a U.S. Ambassador, a California builder, and a world-distinguished paleontologist -- all individuals discussed in the program have ties to Clarinda.
Prior to the start of the program, musical selections will be featured by pianist Kendi Buesing. At the end of the event, refreshments will be served. The First Sunday Program gets underway at 2 p.m. The museum's doors will open at 1 for visitors to view exhibits.
The Nodaway Valley Historical Museum is located at 1600 South 16th Street in Clarinda. For more information, call 712-542-3073. Bergren will talk more about this Sunday's program on KMA's "Morning Routine" show Friday at 9:40 a.m. Her interview can be heard live on KMA 960, KMA-FM 99.1, and online at kmaland.com.