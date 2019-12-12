(Shenandoah) -- For the 16th straight year, Bethlehem comes to life in Shenandoah.
Shenandoah's Nishna Valley Christian Church presents "Bethlehem Alive," which recounts the Christmas story of Jesus' birth. Pastor Jack Langley says nearly 50 parishioners work to recreate the village and scene. Each guest serves as a traveler to ancient Bethlehem.
"We've converted our building into the town of Bethlehem," said Langley. "All of the people who are coming are travelers. You enter the town of Bethlehem the night that Christ was born looking for lodging. In order to do that, you have to go through the town of Bethlehem. On the way, you meet a lot of interesting people with a lot of interesting stories. It's a fun experience to share the nativity story in a unique way."
Langley says preparations for the annual performance begin in the fall. He says they attempt to bring something new to Bethlehem each year.
"It takes anywhere from 3-5 weeks of building," said Langley. "If you've been to it in years past, you know that it changes a little bit every year. I shutter to think, our first year we had a lot of black plastic for walls. It's changed quite a bit since then. It requires a lot of building, a lot of set and staging areas, we have a complete market, we have a synagogue and various things that you would find in a village -- an inn and some sheep. That all takes a little bit to build."
There is no charge to walk through the town, but a free-will offering is available and can be given to a beggar in the village. Langley says it's something the entire church looks forward to each year.
"We just want to tell this story," said Langley. "It is probably as much fun for us to do as it is for people to go through. It is just an exciting time. It's Christmas; it's the time of year to celebrate. We love to celebrate the birth of Christ."
Performances are scheduled Friday and Saturday evening from 7-8:30 p.m. this weekend. The town will also come to life on Friday, December 20th and Saturday, December 21st from 7-8:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 22nd from 3-4:30 p.m. Langley says there is also a special showing on Sunday, December 15th for those in assisted living facilities.
"If somebody has somebody in assisted living and they would like to bring them to Bethlehem, we have a worship service at 3 and then we bring them through Bethlehem," said Langley. "That's open to all assisted living residents and their families. It's a special time. We are a little slower at that time and a little bit louder to assist some people that might have a difficult time hearing, so we accommodate them. It's quite exciting."
After going through the town, patrons are welcome to stay and have refreshments, or walk through again. Groups are welcome, but any group larger than eight people will be split into multiple showings due to space. For more information, contact the church at (712) 246-5125.
Langley was a recent guest on KMA's Morning Routine Program. You can hear the full interview below.