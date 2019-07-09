(Creston) -- The Creston Police Department reports an accident involving a bicycle and a pickup on Tuesday afternoon.
According to the report, a bicycle driven by 19-year-old Brandon Kinkennon was traveling west on West Montgomery Street and approaching North Lincoln while a pickup driven by John Ruiz, 50, of Creston was traveling south bound on North Lincoln.
Kinkennon reportedly ran the stop sign on his bicycle at the intersection of Montgomery and Lincoln and struck the driver side of the pickup. Kinkennon was ejected off his bicycle and landed on his head.
Greater Regional Medical Center ambulance arrived and transported Kinkennon to the hospital. Ruiz was uninjured, but the driver side door was severely damaged.