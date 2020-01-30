(Council Bluffs) -- Democratic president candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden is making his final pitch ahead of the Iowa Caucuses.
Biden appeared at an event Wednesday evening in Council Bluffs, where he said the evidence laid out in the Senate impeachment trial shows he did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine.
"This is a president who went out there and colluded with a foreign power to try and smear me," said Biden. "No one under oath or any other way has ever suggested I did anything other than my job as vice president of the United States. As the leading members of (Trump's) administration under oath said, I did it with complete integrity and honesty carrying out the policy of not only the United States, but all our allies and all of Europe to force better consensus and reduce corruption in Ukraine."
Biden also reacted to recent comments made by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, who questioned whether caususgoers would support Biden in the wake of the impeachment trial.
"Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening. And I'm really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus goers," said Ernst. "Will they be supporting VP Biden at this point?"
Biden says Ernst's comments reinforce acquisations against the president that withholding aid to Ukraine had a political motivation.
"That's like just flat-out acknowledging that we've been doing everything we can to keep Biden from being the nominee," said Biden. "Guess what, they tried with Ukraine and almost got us in a war in Iran and people got hurt in Iraq. This is like something out of Alice in Wonderland."
Biden says the GOP knows if he is the Democratic nominee, he will win the general election.
"Iowa caucusgoers are about to have a twofer," said Biden. "One: if I come out of here as the winner, you will ruin Donald Trump's night. Two: you will ruin Joni Ernst's night as well."
Biden calls the 2020 election a referendum on America's character.
"Presidents can't hold grudges," said Biden. "This fight isn't about me or my family, it's about you. It's about your kids, your grandkids and the country. I think it's really critically important that everybody understands that a president has to know not only how to fight, but the next president is going to have to heal. That's so much bigger."
Current Vice President Mike Pence will be in Council Bluffs Thursday at 1:30 p.m. for a Veterans for Trump event. Pence will join the president Thursday evening for a rally in Des Moines.