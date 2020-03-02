(Lenox) -- Voters in the Lenox School District Tuesday decide on a bond issue address various facilities needs.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on a $9.94 million bond issue. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Lenox School Superintendent Dave Henrichs says the bond issue vote has been in the planning stages for a number of years.
"Back in 2003," said Henrichs, "the school district passed a referendum to build a new elementary building--which we did. For the last 10 or so years, the district has actually been paying ahead on that bond. So this May, we will actually pay that bond off, which is about three years earlier than the length of the bond. In doing so, we were able to save our taxpayers about $75,000 in interest expense."
Henrichs says the referendum allows the district to address several projects at once. One of the projects involves a number of maintenance-related issues in the K-12 facilities.
"That would include replacing the elementary roof," said Henrichs, "and then also replacing the windows in the existing high school building. Those windows are actually original, dating back to 1968 or 1969. Both of those projects would actually help us with some energy efficiency items."
Additional classroom space is also covered under the bond issue.
"We're kind of unique in Lenox, in terms of many southwest Iowa school districts," he said. "Our number of students served has been increasing, and we've also added some programs. So, therefore, we have the need for additional classrooms. This plan would allow for either two or up to four additional classrooms."
Also included is construction of an auxiliary gym, plus renovations to the high school's football stadium.
"Our current bleachers are not ADA compliant," said Henrichs. "So, we would like to take care of that. It would also allow us to erect a new press box. Finally on that project would be replacing our field lighting with LED, and again be more energy efficient."
The projects' total cost is estimated at around $13 million. Proceeds from the district's penny sales tax and physical plant and equipment levy revenues would cover the remaining costs. Residents in Lenox plus Union and Ringgold counties cast ballots at the Lenox Community Center. Adams County residents residing in the Lenox district vote at Prescott. You can hear the full interview with Dave Henrichs on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.