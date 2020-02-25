(Des Moines) -- A bill that would make lemonade stands legal in Iowa has passed the State House.
The bill was brought to the floor by Representative Ray "Bubba" Sorensen, a Republican from Greenfield. It was passed in the House by a 96-0 vote.
"House File 2238 is what I've dubbed the Lemonade Stand Bill," said Sorensen. "Yes, you read that right, lemonade stands are illegal in Iowa. This bill looks to right that wrong, so we don't continue to have headlines like 'Iowa Police shut down 4-year-old's lemonade stand.'"
The bill prohibits cities, counties or other regulatory entities from adopting or enforcing ordinances or rules that would require a license for food stands operated by minors. The food stands cannot serve alcoholic beverages or time/temperature controlled food and must be on private property. Sorensen fielded questions on liability and insurance if consumers were to get sick from the stands. He says that is an issue that the legislature will need to explore in the future.
"My kiddos ran a lemonade stand last year and they donated their $60-plus in profit to the local city park," said Sorensen. "I think many kids have been running lemonade stands through the years, and I think we've survived, but some good points were brought up."
The bill now heads to the Senate for consideration.