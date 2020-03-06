(Des Moines) -- A package of bills in the Iowa Legislature this session are attempting to ease the funding burden shouldered by the state's EMS providers.
Under current Iowa law, emergency medical services -- or EMS -- are not considered essential, unless voters in a county have approved a specific levy to fund them through tax dollars. Representative Bobby Kaufmann -- a Republican from Wilton -- says EMS should be on the same level as police and fire protection.
"They have a severe funding problem, and it's guided by the fact that fire is a codified requirement to fund -- you shall fund fire -- and police is a codified fund that you shall fund," said Kaufmann. "But, in the code it says that you may fund EMS. What that means is that they are often the last ones at the table getting scraps of dollars."
Kaufmann is managing House File 2434, which cleared a committee in the House this week. The bill would eliminate a provision that says voters must continue to approve EMS as an essential service every five years.
"It sunsets a provision in the Iowa Code that prohibits the EMS service -- when you declare to be essential, meaning they are required to get funding -- it repeals the sunset that makes it go away every five years," said Kaufmann. "If you want to be an ambulance service, why are you going to want establish all that it takes to establish EMS as an essential service, if you're just going to go away every five years?"
When it comes to sharing EMS services, current law only allows counties to sign 28E agreements with other counties. Kaufmann's bill would open up sharing to allow cities, counties and townships to set up intra-agency agreements.
"At the county level, your county supervisors can vote to make EMS an essential service, which then opens up the ability to fund through property taxes or an income surtax," said Kaufmann. "Finally, this bill also allows for counties to work in collaboration with other counties, other cities and other townships to make this goal of making EMS an essential service."
The bill is one of a package of bills aimed at reforming EMS funding in the state. The Iowa Department of Human Services budget right now includes a small amount of money that is distributed throughout the state to help pay for EMS. Kaufmann says he is attempting to beef up that line item.
"Last year, we only had a paltry $300,000 in this fund, which meant that each county got a little over $3,000," said Kaufmann. "$3,000 does not go very far. So, I'm pushing this year -- through multiple funding bills -- to get the amount that is going to be placed up to $5 million."
Other proposed legislation would increase a tax credit that EMS volunteers can claim for training and equipment expenses from $100 to $200.