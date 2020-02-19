(Shenandoah) -- Longtime radio commentator and newspaper columnist Evelyn Birkby says she was honored to recently be recognized on the floor of the U.S. Senate by Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley.
"Oh my," Birkby said, "it was a wonderful experience."
Birkby, along with her son Bob, joined the KMA airwaves Tuesday morning for her monthly interview segment. Birkby said she had the opportunity to meet Senator Grassley years ago at a campaign event in the area.
"I met Senator Grassley way back when he first ran," Birkby said. "My good friend Virginia Miller lived out at Anderson, and Virginia invited friends and relatives to come and meet him. That's what people did when they were getting ready to run for office in those days."
Birkby said her favorite politician has always been former Iowa Governor Robert Ray, but noted Grassley is also near the top of her list.
"I always did like Senator Grassley," Birkby said. "He would have these dinners when he would come by."
Senator Grassley saluted Birkby on February 10th on the Senate floor as he announced her retirement from writing her weekly "Up A Country Lane" column in Shenandoah's Valley News.
"At age 100 years young," said Grassley, "Evelyn Birkby...mother...farmers wife...radio commentator...better yet, radio homemaker for KMA Radio...columnist and author...is now retiring at 100 years young."
Birkby's latest segment on KMA with her son Bob can be found below.