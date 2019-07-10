(Corning) -- A Blockton woman was arrested Wednesday morning in Adams County.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 34 around 6:30 a.m. Following an investigation, authorities say they discovered a green, leafy substance suspected to be marijuana, along with a pipe used in smoking marijuana.
Deputies arrested the driver -- 43-year-old Christina Sweat -- on charges of possession of a controlled substance -- third offense -- possession of drug paraphernalia and no valid drivers license. Authorities say Sweat was additionally wanted for contempt of court in Adams County.
Sweat was taken to the Adams County Jail on $2,600 bond pending further court proceedings.