(Shenandoah) -- Burlington Northern Santa Fe crews will replace the railroad crossing along Sheridan Avenue in Shenandoah next week.
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News that BNSF is expected to begin work Tuesday morning and finish some time on Wednesday. Lyman says Sheridan Avenue will be closed from North Railroad Street to Rye Street starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. The section of road will reopen once repair work is finished by BNSF.
For questions, contact Shenandoah City Hall at (712) 246-1213.