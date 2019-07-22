(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police say the body of a man missing for almost 10 years was found in a vacant supermarket earlier this year.
Police say an autopsy by the State Medical Examiners Office identified the body as that of Larry Ely Murillo-Moncada of Council Bluffs. Murillo's body was found in the former No Frills Supermarket Store at 1817 West Broadway in Council Bluffs on January 24th. Murillo's parents reported him missing in November of 2009 after he became upset and ran out of their home. He was 25 years old at the time.
In speaking to No Frills former employees, police say it was common for workers to sit on top of the coolers, as the space was utilized for storage of goods. Investigators believe Murillo went to the store after leaving his home, and climbed on top of the coolers, where he fell into an approximately 18-inch gap between the back of the cooler and a wall, getting trapped.
The autopsy indicated no signs of trauma to Murillo. Authorities say the case is closed, and rule it an accidental death. Murillo's family has requested privacy in order to mourn his loss.