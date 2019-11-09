(Clarinda) -- Authorities in Page County are investigating after a body was located north of Clarinda.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says his office was notified shortly before noon Saturday that a body had been found in a field approximately one mile north of Clarinda. The recovered body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy. Palmer says no further information will be released until the autopsy is completed.
The Page County Medical Examiner's Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation assisted at the scene.