(Clarinda) -- Authorities have identified a body found north of Clarinda last month as that of a missing Page County man.
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says the State Medical Examiner has confirmed that the body was that of 68-year-old Dale Allen Hodtwalker of rural Clarinda and formerly of Council Bluffs. Hodtwalker was reported missing on October 22nd.
Authorities from multiple agencies searched the area on foot, with K-9's, on horseback and with drones, helicopters and airplanes, but did not locate Hodtwalker. The search was called off on October 25th. As more crops were harvested in the search area, small searches continued until the body was found on November 9th.
The State Medical Examiner's report indicates no foul play is suspected and the death has been ruled as accidental.