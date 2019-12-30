(Council Bluffs) -- The body of a missing Bellevue man was pulled from a pond in Pottawattamie County Saturday.
Authorities say a car crash was reported on December 22nd near the Mormon Bridge, but no driver was found with the vehicle. That same day, family members reported 39-year-old George McNamara missing. Kenny Hamman is incident commander with the Midwest Regional Dive Team based in Red Oak. He says the dive team was called out after the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office and Council Bluffs Fire Department searched the area.
"They located an area just north of the interstate down in the brush with a small water area," said Hamman. "They located a pair of tennis shoes floating in the water. Council Bluffs Fire was able to retrieve the tennis shoes. The tennis shoes were then identified by the family as the individual that was missing. He had been missing since December 22nd."
Hamman says a diver was put into the water on Saturday morning.
"Due to the fact of where it was, we were unable to get any boats or anything in there, so we had to carry all the equipment into it," said Hamman. "We decided to do a search pattern with our diver. At 8:35 a.m., we put our first diver in the water and at 8:55 a.m. we located the individual -- the male subject -- approximately 50 feet away from shore and 13 feet down in the water."
McNamara's body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Ankeny for an autopsy.