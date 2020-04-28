(Mondamin) — Authorities say the body of a missing Harrison County man was found in the Missouri River last week.
According to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a fisherman who discovered a body in the Missouri River west of Mondamin around 1 a.m. on April 22nd. Authorities located a male body and transported it to the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Following an autopsy, the body was identified as 57-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Wallis of Mondamin. Wallis was reported missing by family members on April 18th.
Authorities are still investigating the cause of death. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by DCI and the Burt County, Nebraska Sheriff’s Office.