Updated Story: Friday, May 22, 2020 10:45 a.m.
(Coin) -- Officials in Coin have lifted a boil advisory that was previously in place for the community.
Work on a pressure reducing valve had caused the initial advisory.
Original Story: Thursday, May 21, 2020 5:17 a.m.
(Coin) -- The town of Coin is in a boil advisory until further notice.
City officials say a pressure reducing valve that feeds the town's water supply from Southwest Regional Water District has failed. Crews are currently working to fix the problem.
Residents are advised to boil water for consumption for the time being. KMA News will update this story when more information becomes available.