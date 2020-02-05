Updated Story: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 4:15 p.m.
(KMAland) -- A boil order for a portion of southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri has been cancelled.
Officials with Southwest Regional Water District say repairs have been made to a four-inch main. Officials had previously said the work would result in a boil order, but the repair was completed without depressurization of the system, meaning no boil order is needed. Customers in Amity Township in Page County and Elmo, Missouri, should now have normal water service.
Anyone with questions can contact Southwest Regional Water District at (712) 542-3259.
Original Story: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 11:55 a.m.
(KMAland) -- Customers in a portion of Southwest Regional Water District's service area will be without water Wednesday afternoon.
Officials with the water district say emergency repairs to a four-inch line will begin at 1:30 p.m., causing a water outage for customers in Amity Township in Page County and Elmo, Missouri. Once water service is restored, affected customers will be under a boil order as a precautionary measure until further notice.
Officials will take water samples to determine when the order can be lifted. Anyone with questions should contact Southwest Regional Water District at (712) 542-3259.