(KMAland) -- A boil order that was issued for portions of rural Page and Montgomery counties last week has been lifted.
According to the Southwest Regional Water District, the boil order for rural customers in West Nodaway, Douglas, and Valley Townships in Page County and East Township in Montgomery County is no longer in effect. Last Thursday, crews turned off water in those areas to work on an eight-inch water main.
Anyone with questions can contact Southwest Regional Water District at (712) 542-3259.