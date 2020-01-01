(Shenandoah) — Democratic presidential hopeful Cory Booker says he hopes the 2020 election raises the moral conscience of the country.
The New Jersey senator and former mayor of Newark spoke in Shenandoah as part of a swing through southwest Iowa Wednesday. Booker urged the crowd to not look at individual policy differences between Democratic candidates, saying the eventual nominee will combine the best ideas.
"I learned as a leader that what you do, you don't have to be the smartest person in the room, you have to make sure that you bring smart people around you to help solve problems," said Booker. "Whoever becomes your president, is probably going to steal the 90 or 100 policy ideas and platforms that each of us have. They better be taking the best ideas from the whole lot to bring them to bear in our policies."
Booker says the number one priority of Democrats in 2020 should not be just beating the current president.
"This is a moral moment," said Booker. "Not right or left; it's right or wrong. The test is not about 'him.' I hear pundits always say to me that the number one thing people want from a candidate is someone who can just beat Donald Trump. My response is 'Dear God, can't we have bigger aspirations than that?' If I'm your nominee, we're going to beat Donald Trump, we're going to send Mitch McConnell back to the back benches, but that's not the aspiration."
Booker called for a unified country regardless of election outcome.
"The 60 million people that voted for Donald Trump are not our enemy, they are our countrymen and women," said Booker. "Understand this, the calling for us is we want to win the election. I'm going to explain why I'm the best person to do it. The ultimate moral call of the Democratic Party is not to beat Republicans, it's to unite Americans in common cause and common purpose."
Prior to his life in politics, Booker played football at Stanford and was a Rhodes Scholar before getting a law degree from Yale University. He began working on tenants’ rights in Newark before eventually becoming the city’s mayor. Booker says mayors make better candidates because they understand how to enact real change with little money.
"All the candidates are really good people, but the next president is going to face impossible problems, and they can't play by the rules we are playing by now," said Booker. "They have to think of creative ways to get us out of these situations. If I'm your president, I'm not going to give in and give up on anything. I'm going to do everything I can like I did for Newark to excite the moral imagination of the country to help out, but this time I'm going to excite the moral imagination to see each other, to stand up for each other and to solve the problems we all know should be solved."
Booker says he hopes to excite the entire country with his campaign.
"We have to ignite the moral imagination," said Booker. "We have to create a movement and a campaign that goes beyond election day. We are not fighting just to beat Donald Trump. Beating Donald Trump is the floor, not the ceiling. Beating Donald Trump gets us out of a valley, but it doesn't get us to the mountaintop. I'm running to get to the mountaintop."
Other stops on Booker’s tour Wednesday included a meet-and-greet in Creston and a town hall in Perry.