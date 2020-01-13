(KMAland) -- With just three weeks left until the Iowa caucuses, another Democratic presidential candidate has dropped out of the race.
Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey announced Monday that he was suspending his campaign, citing a lack of fundraising and a struggle to make the debate stage for an upcoming event in Des Moines. The latest Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll of likely caucusgoers pegged Booker at 3 percent support. At a campaign stop New Year's Day in Shenandoah, Booker said the number one priority of Democrats in 2020 should not be just beating the current president.
"This is a moral moment," said Booker. "Not right or left; it's right or wrong. The test is not about 'him.' I hear pundits always say to me that the number one thing people want from a candidate is someone who can just beat Donald Trump. My response is 'Dear God, can't we have bigger aspirations than that?' If I'm your nominee, we're going to beat Donald Trump, we're going to send Mitch McConnell back to the back benches, but that's not the aspiration."
Booker's departure leaves 12 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination. Six of those candidates will appear in a live debate Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Drake University in Des Moines: Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Tom Steyer and Amy Klobuchar.