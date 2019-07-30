(Braddyville) -- Construction is expected to take place this fall on a culvert repair project in Braddyville.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the contract of Gus Construction Company of Casey for more than $368,000 for construction of a twin culvert on West Main Street in the community. Page County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News he was pleased with the bidletting's result.
"Gus Construction is a fine culvert builder that's built the last several culverts in Page County," said King. "We're very pleased with their work. We're pleased that they got the job."
King says no Page County tax dollars will be used for the project.
"Page County and Braddyville cooperated on this project," he said. "They (Braddyville) are getting city bridge money that will pay for 80% of the project. The city of Braddyville will come up with the other 20% as a match that's coming from their road use funds. The city council and the mayor have chosen to use that money on that project."
King says the project will address a major infrastructure problem in the community.
"It's been a maintenance hassle for the city for many years," said King. "It's also weight limited. We're going to put in a twin 12-by-10 culvert, and that will serve well for many years. The farm and traffic from west of town will cross that stream, and never know it's there. It'll be an improvement to the folks west of town, moving grain and other farm products."
The Braddyville project is one of only two major projects slated in the county during the summer construction season. Workers recently completed a bridge deck overlay east of Coin over the Tarkio River. King says work is anticipated this winter on a bridge north of Shenandoah on A Avenue. A bidletting on the project is expected to take place in October.