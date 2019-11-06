(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents voted for change on the city council Tuesday.
Two new council members will replace longtime incumbents as a result of Super Vote I. Unofficial results from the Page County Auditor's Office show challenger Jon Eric Brantner winning Shenandoah's 2nd ward council position over incumbent Bob Burchett, 201-to-189. Brantner reacted to his victory in an interview with KMA News.
"I'm very humbled, and I think it was a very close race," said Brantner. "Some of the preliminary numbers I received when I stayed at the polling (place) here in Shenandoah was within two votes. I'm very surprised and very humbled by the turnout numbers, as well as the results."
Brantner had nothing but praise for Burchett, who has served on the council since 1996.
"I believe he's served on the city council since I was a freshman in high school," he said. "I think he's done a tremendous amount for this community. I met with a lot of different people prior to our interview on KMA, and the forum. There were a lot of people who were very positive toward everything that he's done, and how actively he's involved. I don't want to take away from that from the fact that I've won."
Also joining the council is Cindy Allely-Arman, who won the at-large position with 472 votes. Arman defeated incumbent Aaron Green, who finished second with 454 votes. Challenger Jennifer Elliott finished third with 110 votes. Speaking on last week's live council candidates' forum on KMA. Arman called for change in the community.
"I consider Shenandoah's greatest weakness to be its fight against change," said Arman. "We need change so that our community can grow, and we have to be open to discussing the needs of our community that we can get there."
Arman could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening. Also, Zac Zwickle was reelected to Shenandoah's Park and Recreation Board over challenger Jon Weinrich, 658-to-417. Results of other area council races are available online at kmaland.com.