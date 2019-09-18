(Council Bluffs) -- Residents in northwest Pottawattamie County are on alert amid reports of levee breaches along the Missouri River.
Pottawattamie County Emergency Management reports a breach in a protective berm along the bank of the river just southwest of the Boyer and Missouri confluence, as well as a breach in the Honey Creek Drainage Ditch. The breaches are a result of the latest round of flooding to hit the county. Emergency notifications have been distributed to residential properties in the potential impact area. County Emergency Management Director Doug Reed told KMA News earlier this week that the northwest part of the county was expected to be the first area impacted by the next flooding episode.
"If people--particularly for us in the northwest sector of the county--live in areas that do have know damages that still exist," said Reed, "they need to be paying close attention, because they could see some impacts a little bit earlier."
Reed says residents living south of the Boyer and Missouri River confluence southward to I-680, and from the Missouri River to just east of I-29 along 152nd Street, and south of the Old Bridge Road should monitor conditions closely, and be prepared to leave the area if conditions worsen, and threaten property.
"We can't easily just say, 'the river's going to get to this height,'" he said. "So, we know what height the water usually comes over the road here. It could be a little sooner, based on damages and repairs upstream or downstream, or it could be a little later. So, what we need folks to do--because these forecasts always have some modification and change--is to be really in tune with the information, and heed warnings issued by the weather service."
Emergency notifications and alerts are distributed through the county's emergency notification system, Pottawattamie Alert, part of the Alert Iowa Network. Residents can sign up for notifications at pottcounty-ia.gov.
A map of the breached area location is published here: