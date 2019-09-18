Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.