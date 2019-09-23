The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for several southwest Iowa and northwest Missouri counties until 9 a.m.
IOWA: Audubon-Guthrie-Cass-Adair-Adams-Union-Clarke-Taylor-Ringgold-Decatur
MISSOURI: Atchison-Holt-Nodaway-Worth
* VISIBILITY...Below a quarter mile at times, to near zero in some areas.
* IMPACTS...Driving will require caution in and around areas of denser fog. Visibility will drop rapidly when entering these areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.